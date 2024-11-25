Recent home sales in Levittown highlight range of options for buyers

Levittown’s real estate market continues to attract interest, with a mix of renovated homes and classic Cape Cod styles selling at various price points. Recent transactions showcase the town’s broad appeal, offering something for buyers seeking updated living spaces or more traditional properties with room for personalization.

One of the most recent sales was at 37 Crag Lane, where a three-bedroom, one-bathroom Cape Cod home sold for $625,000 on Nov. 22. Located in a mid-block position, this 1,050-square-foot home is ideally situated close to schools, shopping and parks. The home has been well-maintained and features a cozy layout with a spacious living room, kitchen, and three bedrooms. The large backyard, which is perfect for outdoor gatherings or relaxation, is another standout feature. A detached garage and gas heating complete this home, making it a solid choice for those looking for an affordable, move-in-ready property in Levittown.

On Anvil Lane, another Cape Cod home recently sold for $650,000 on Nov. 20,. This four-bedroom, two-bathroom property spans an undisclosed square footage but boasts a functional layout that includes an eat-in kitchen, living room, dining room, laundry and two bedrooms on the first floor. The second floor features two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom.

The home has a long driveway and a well-maintained backyard. This home’s central location puts it within walking distance of schools, bus routes, parks and shopping centers, making it an ideal option for families seeking convenience in a charming neighborhood.

Also sold on Nov. 20, was a spacious three-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 63 Barbara Lane for $635,000. This 1,598-square-foot Cape is situated in a desirable residential area and is packed with updates. The home features a newly renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings and remote-operated skylights that flood the space with natural light. The first floor includes a master bedroom, a second bedroom, a full bathroom and a home office.

Upstairs, there’s another bedroom and bathroom. The beautifully landscaped yard, complete with an in-ground sprinkler system, is an added bonus. A sliding door off the kitchen leads to a patio, perfect for outdoor entertaining. The home also has an attached garage with a loft and heat, two additional sheds and an extra-wide driveway, providing plenty of storage and parking space.

Another recently sold property, 97 Prairie Lane, went for $740,000 on Nov. 8. This three-bedroom, two-bathroom home was completely renovated in 2020, offering buyers a fresh, move-in-ready option. The property features an open-concept layout with an eat-in kitchen and formal dining room.

The oversized family room and office space offer plenty of room for relaxation and work. The master bedroom and laundry are conveniently located on the first floor, while two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom are located upstairs. The backyard features a patio with an awning, ideal for outdoor entertaining.

The home also includes an attached 1.5-car garage, new roofing and siding, Anderson windows, and an updated heating system. Located near schools, parks and public transportation, this home is ideal for commuters with easy access to Jones Beach and Hicksville Train Station.

With prices ranging from $625,000 to $740,000, these recent sales in Levittown offer prospective buyers a variety of choices, from renovated properties to traditional homes in established neighborhoods. As Levittown continues to evolve, the area remains a prime destination for those looking for convenient, well-priced homes on Long Island’s Nassau County.

–Compiled by Christy Hinko with listing details and photos courtesy of Zillow and OneKey MLS.