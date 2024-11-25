Selden father found guilty of sexually abusing his children for 13 years

A Selden man was found guilty on Nov. 25 of sexually abusing three of his children for 13 years.

A jury found a Selden man guilty of sexually abusing his children over the course of 13 years, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office announced on Nov. 25.

The man, 68, sexually abused three of his children — who were each between seven and 13 years old — on an ongoing basis between 1997 and 2010, evidence at trial established. The kids were unable to report the abuse at the time because they were “afraid of being taken away from the family and separated from their siblings,” the District Attorney’s Office said.

When the three victims became adults, they reported the abuse to the police.

“No child should ever be subjected to the horrors of sexual abuse, let alone by their parent,” said District Attorney Raymond Tierney. “I commend the victims for their bravery in testifying against their abuser, and I thank the jury for their careful review of the evidence. My office will always do everything within its power to seek justice for all victims of sexual abuse.”

The man’s defense attorney did not respond for comment.

A jury found the man — whom prosecutors are not naming in order to protect the identities of his victims — guilty on Nov. 25 of multiple charges related to child sexual abuse. He faces up to 57 years in prison, and will be required to register as a sex offender.

He is due back in court for sentencing on Jan. 7.