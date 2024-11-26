Pino’s Pizzeria in Deer Park serves up a holiday twist with their Thanksgiving Pizza

Pino’s Pizza in Deer Park is offering a Thanksgiving pizza pie that your tastebuds are sure to be grateful for.

This Thanksgiving, one Deer Park pizzeria is turning tradition on its head — and serving up turkey in a way you’ve never seen before. Pino’s Pizzeria, a local favorite known for its creative pies, has introduced a Thanksgiving pizza that brings all the holiday flavors together in one delicious slice.

Whether you’re skipping the full turkey dinner this year or just looking for something new, this festive pizza is sure to make your holiday meal memorable.

Picture this: a golden, crispy pizza crust loaded with sliced roasted turkey, savory sausage and apple stuffing, and a generous helping of cranberry sauce. Topped with melted mozzarella and drizzled with rich gravy, it’s like your Thanksgiving dinner—only better, and on a pizza.

“We had a few extra turkeys one year, and everyone knows leftovers are always better,” co-owner Pino Barbieri said with a laugh when chatting with Fox5 News.

But it’s not just the creative twist on classic holiday dishes that’s making this pizza a hit. For many families, the idea of preparing a full Thanksgiving spread can feel overwhelming. Pino’s Thanksgiving pizza offers a quick, easy, and delicious alternative, allowing everyone to enjoy the flavors of the season without hours in the kitchen.

While Pino’s is known for its amazing pizza year-round, this seasonal offering has quickly become a holiday favorite that brings a little extra magic to the table.

Pino’s Thanksgiving pizza is available now through the holiday. But don’t wait too long—this special pie is only available for a limited time. To place an order or learn more, visit Pino’s Pizzeria at pinospizzadp.com.