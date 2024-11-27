What are the best local shops on Long Island to check out this Black Friday?

The biggest shopping day of the year is near. Here are the best local stores to shop at this Black Friday.

BEST BOOK STORE

A Book Place

A Book Place offers a curated selection of literary treasures and a haven for book lovers. This beloved bookstore exudes charm and warmth, inviting patrons to explore its shelves brimming with an eclectic array of books spanning various genres and interests. From bestsellers to rare finds, A Book Place caters to every reading preference, ensuring that visitors discover something new and captivating with each visit. The knowledgeable staff adds to the experience, providing personalized recommendations and fostering a sense of community among book enthusiasts. Whether seeking a timeless classic or the latest release, A Book Place promises a delightful journey through the written word, making it a cherished destination for literary exploration! 489 East Main St., Riverhead, 631-405-7902, facebook.com/abookplaceboutique.

BEST JEWELRY STORE

From Italy with Love

Since 1983. From Italy with Love Jewelers has specialized in beautiful, quality jewelry at affordable prices! As a family-owned jewelry store, they serve Long Island with knowledgeable and friendly experts to help customers find jewelry for any occasion from weddings to anniversaries, or just an unforgettable surprise for that special someone. As the jeweler where “quality meets service,” From Italy with Love carries an array of pieces from tennis bracelets and diamond stud earrings to diamond solitaire engagement rings, bridal settings, designer watches, and fashion jewelry of every style for any occasion. Customers rave about the store’s “excellent customer service and beautiful selection.” Visit their store today to see their entire selection of affordable, quality jewelry! 473 Old Country Rd., Westbury, 516-333-3702, fromitalywithlove.com.

BEST MALL

Smith Haven Mall

A first-time, first-place winner in this category, it shouldn’t be a surprise to many Middle Islanders and East Enders that Smith Haven Mall is who voters have chosen as the best mall! Managed by Simon Property Group, the complex boasts Macy’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and the eagerly anticipated Primark. Since its opening in 1969, the mall has evolved, undergoing a multimillion-dollar renovation in 2006–2007, introducing a lifestyle village and welcoming renowned brands like Apple, Cheesecake Factory, and L.L.Bean. Notable for its artistic history, the mall once housed works by Alexander Calder and Larry Rivers. As it adapts to changing retail landscapes, recent transformations include the departure of JCPenney, paving the way for Primark, and Sears’ shift to Stony Brook Advanced Medicine! 313 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove, 631-724-8066, simon.com/mall/smith-haven-mall.

BEST RECORD STORE

Looney Tunes

The largest independent record store in New York State, Looney Tunes has been providing Long Island music enthusiasts with everything their music-loving heart’s desire – including a vast collection of vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, books, posters, clothing, and other music-related merchandise – for over 50 years. They even have regularly scheduled live musical performances and artist signing events in the store. Their friendly staff members are passionate about music, always eager to help you find whatever it is you are looking for or make recommendations. Prices are reasonable, and shipping is available direct to the buyer. Whatever your musical preference may be, Looney Tunes has you covered! 31 Brookvale Ave., West Babylon, 631-587-7722, looneytuneslongisland.com.

BEST TOY STORE

Kidz Toys

Kidz Toys is a truly exceptional toy store, offering a diverse range of products that cater to both fun and education! With a focus on educational & fidget toys, games & puzzles, toy vehicles, arts & crafts, dolls, playsets, and toy figures, as well as stuffed animals & puppets, Kidz Toys provides a comprehensive selection for children of all interests. What sets them apart is their commitment to making special occasions memorable through personalized goody bags. Impressively, Kidz Toys allows customers to customize party favors, ensuring a unique touch for every celebration! Their Inspire Kidz Program further demonstrates a commitment to local entrepreneurship, encouraging young minds to showcase and sell their products in-store. Kidz Toys not only offers a delightful shopping experience but also actively supports creativity and community involvement! 138 Gardiners Ave., Levittown, 516-342-1390, mykidztoys.com.

