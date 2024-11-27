Pie in the sky and tables, too, in Mineola

A sunny Monday afternoon in Mineola was the perfect setting for the 12th Annual Pie Eating Contest and Pie Giveaway, hosted by Siler & Ingber.

The Long Island attorneys’ office invited pie lovers to quickly make their way through apple, cherry, pumpkin, and pecan pies from Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace.

Over 350 pies were given out, and 14 local vendors also supplied food, drinks, and more to the local people who came

down to the company’s office on 301 Mineola Blvd. between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

There was also a pie mascot who was running around the grounds, putting smiles on the hundreds of Long Islanders who attended the giveaway.

“Years ago we set up shop and would give pies away to our clients,” says Ronald Ingber, a partner of Siler & Ingber. “We then realized the need was bigger, as we realized that there are people that can’t afford holiday meals. Whoever wants a pie come and get one.”

Proceeds from the event are going to the Maurer Foundation For Breast Health Education, a nonprofit organization that has been raising awareness and providing education about breast cancer since 1995.

“One in eight people have something relating to breast cancer, and I came upon this this year and said what a worthwhile charity,” Ingber said.

The firm finds a new local charity to support each year while providing the community with pies and other complimentary food during the holiday. Siler & Ingber donated profits from the 2023 contest to Toys For Tots.

Regarding the actual contest, it was the first year there were two divisions. Six women, followed by eight men, competed to see who could finish their plates in 10 minutes.

All contestants walked away with free pies and the winners received gift baskets as well.

The men’s competition needed more than just 10 minutes to decide a third-place winner. A “Cool Whip Eat Off” was required to break the tie.