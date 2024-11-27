Pipe bomb sent to Zeldin’s house, officials say

Former Rep. Lee Zeldin speaks on stage on the third day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 17, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party’s presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

A pipe bomb was sent Wednesday to the Shirley home of former U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, who President-elect Donald Trump nominated to be the next administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, according to the former congressman.

Suffolk County police officers responded to a report of a bomb threat at the ex-congressman’s Saint George Drive shortly before 9 a.m., police said. Emergency Service Section officers are checking the property, authorities said. Zeldin’s office said a pipe bomb was found with a political message attached.

“A pipe bomb threat targeting me and my family at our home today was sent in with a pro-Palestinian themed message,” Zeldin said in a statement. “My family and I were not home at the time and are safe. We are working with law enforcement to learn more as this situation develops. We are thankful for the swift actions taken by local officers to keep our family, neighbors, and local community secure.”

The incident comes after a drive-by shooting outside Zeldin’s home two years ago when he made an unsuccessful gubernatorial bid to unseat Gov. Kathy Hochul. The suspects in that case were later convicted and sentenced to prison.