Slow cooking for wintry nights

As temperatures drop, nothing warms the soul like a slow-cooked meal straight from the slow cooker. While these appliances are great year-round, they are especially beloved during colder months. Simply start your meal in the morning, and by the time you return from work, a hot, hearty dish will be waiting for you. Slow cookers are a time-saving blessing.

Most slow cookers feature two settings: low and high. For recipes that use pre-cooked ingredients, a four-hour setting on low is often sufficient. For raw meats and other ingredients, a longer cooking time on low is typically recommended. Always follow the specific cooking times and temperature settings outlined in each recipe.

Slow cookers on the low setting cook at around 200 degrees, while the high setting reaches about 300 degrees. The minimum safe cooking temperature for food is 140 degrees. Frozen foods should be thawed before being added to the slow cooker. Most slow cookers are designed to sit safely on your countertop and can cook for extended periods without issue.

Slow cookers are simple to use and versatile, allowing for easy adjustments to most recipes. Since the lid locks in moisture, liquids don’t evaporate. To modify a traditional recipe, reduce the liquid by half, unless making a soup.

Slow cookers are also a great solution for feeding a crowd, whether you’re preparing a side dish or an extra entrée.

Here are some of my personal and family recipes.

Brats & Kraut

5 bratwurst links, cut into one-inch pieces

5 medium potatoes, peeled and cubed

27 oz. sauerkraut, rinsed and drained

1 medium tart green apple, chopped

1 small onion, chopped

1/4 c packed brown sugar

1/2 tsp salt

In a large skillet, brown pieces of bratwurst on all sides. In a five-quart slow cooker, combine all ingredients. Stir in brats and pan drippings. Cover and cook on high for four to six hours or until potatoes and apples are tender. Serves six. (Christy Hinko)

Slow Cooked Cabbage Rolls

1 cup white rice, cooked

12 leaves cabbage

1 egg, beaten

1/4 cup milk

1/4 cup minced onion

1 pound extra-lean ground beef

1-1/4 tsp salt

1-1/4 tsp ground black pepper

1 (8 ounce) can tomato sauce

1 Tbsp brown sugar

1 Tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Boil cabbage leaves for two minutes, then drain. In a large bowl, combine cooked rice, egg, milk, onion, ground beef, salt and pepper; stir well to combine. Place about 1/4 cup of meat mixture in the center of each cabbage leaf, and roll up, tucking in the ends. Place rolls in a slow cooker. In a small bowl, combine tomato sauce, brown sugar, lemon juice and Worcestershire. Pour over cabbage rolls. Cover and cook on low for eight to nine hours. (Dawn Hinko)

Slow Cooked Chicken

1 tbsp of any preferred seasoning salt

4 tbsp minced garlic, or to taste

1 tbsp dried parsley flakes

1 c water

4 chicken bouillon cubes

4 tbsp butter

whole chicken, or chicken cuts

Rinse chicken and rub seasoning salt and parsley on chicken. Place bouillon cubes and pour water in a slow cooker. Place chicken in a five-quart slow cooker, Spoon garlic over chicken. Place pats of butter on chicken. Season to taste. Cover and cook on low for six to eight hours. Chicken will be fall-off-the-bone done. Serve over rice or noodles. (Dawn Hinko)

Other slow cooking tips: