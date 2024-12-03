Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
New Hyde Park

Commissioner Alan Cooper runs for re-election in Garden City Park Water/Fire District

By Posted on
Commissioner Alan Cooper is running for re-election to the Garden City Park Water/Fire District Board of Commissioners
Commissioner Alan Cooper is running for re-election to the Garden City Park Water/Fire District Board of Commissioners
Photo courtesy of the candidate

Alan Cooper is running unopposed for re-election to the Garden City Park Water/Fire District Board of Commissioners in a bid to continue after 15 years of serving as commissioner.

Cooper is an engine captain for the Garden City Park Fire Department and has served with the department for 43 years. He is also the chief performance officer for Catholic Health.

He lists as accomplishments as commissioner include securing nearly $1 million in government grants, voting against exceeding the district’s 2% tax cap, upgrading water treatment facilities, implementing the cost recovery program and supporting volunteer fire and emergency medical services personnel.

Cooper is running for the only post up for election this year, which is for another three-year term. The term would begin on Jan. 1 and end Dec. 31, 2027.

He originally served as commissioner in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Cooper came back to the post in 2021 after a successful election.

The election will be held on Dec. 10 from 4-9 p.m. at the Garden City Park Water/Fire District Office, located at 333 Marcus Ave. in Garden City Park.

The Garden City Park Water/Fire District covers Garden City Park, Manhasset Hills and parts of New Hyde Park, Mineola, North Hills, Roslyn, Williston Park, Albertson and Garden City.

About the Author

Cameryn Oakes

Cameryn Oakes is The Long Island Press’ reporter covering the communities of Great Neck, Manhasset and the Town of North Hempstead. Born and raised in California’s capitol, Cameryn now resides in Brooklyn. She began her journalism career with Blank Slate Media in February of 2023, which has since merged with The Long Island Press. Her prior work included a summer internship at The Stockton Record where she covered a national murder trial and as managing editor at her college newspaper, The Mustang News, at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

More New Hyde Park News

More from our Sister Sites