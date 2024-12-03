Commissioner Alan Cooper is running for re-election to the Garden City Park Water/Fire District Board of Commissioners

Alan Cooper is running unopposed for re-election to the Garden City Park Water/Fire District Board of Commissioners in a bid to continue after 15 years of serving as commissioner.

Cooper is an engine captain for the Garden City Park Fire Department and has served with the department for 43 years. He is also the chief performance officer for Catholic Health.

He lists as accomplishments as commissioner include securing nearly $1 million in government grants, voting against exceeding the district’s 2% tax cap, upgrading water treatment facilities, implementing the cost recovery program and supporting volunteer fire and emergency medical services personnel.

Cooper is running for the only post up for election this year, which is for another three-year term. The term would begin on Jan. 1 and end Dec. 31, 2027.

He originally served as commissioner in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Cooper came back to the post in 2021 after a successful election.

The election will be held on Dec. 10 from 4-9 p.m. at the Garden City Park Water/Fire District Office, located at 333 Marcus Ave. in Garden City Park.

The Garden City Park Water/Fire District covers Garden City Park, Manhasset Hills and parts of New Hyde Park, Mineola, North Hills, Roslyn, Williston Park, Albertson and Garden City.