North Bellmore man pleads guilty to stabbing wife to death while 8-year-old was home

A North Bellmore man pleaded guilty on Nov. 4 to stabbing his wife to death in their home in October 2022 while their eight-year-old child was in his bedroom.

Anthony Paruolo, 39, killed his wife Danielle Parulo, 42, because she was looking to separate from her husband and had been taking steps toward a divorce, the Nassau County District Attorney’s office said.

“This defendant’s brutal murder of his wife destroyed a family and left a young child to grow up without a mother,” said Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly. “This case serves as a devastating reminder of the tragic toll of domestic violence. We will continue to seek justice for Danielle Paruolo and her family, and we hope that today’s plea will provide them with some measure of closure.”

Donnelly said that on Oct. 6, 2022, at approximately 11:40 p.m., Nassau County Police Department officers responded to a call about a domestic disturbance at Parulo’s North Bellmore home. They found Paruolo dead in a pool of blood with an approximately 13-inch-long chef’s knife in her neck and stab wounds to her head, neck, and torso.

The couple’s eight-year-old child was found unharmed in another bedroom.

Paruolo was arrested on Oct. 7, 2022, at approximately 1:06 a.m. at a relative’s home in Kings Park by the Suffolk County Police Department and transported to the NCPD Homicide Squad.

Parulo’s defense attorney did not respond to the Press‘ request for comment. Parulo is due for sentencing on Jan. 30 and is expected to be sentenced to 20 years to life in prison.