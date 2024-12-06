Levittown athletes commit to play at future schools

The Levittown School District has announced that 12 senior athletes from Division Avenue and General Douglas MacArthur High Schools have committed to play for their future colleges and universities.
Senior athletes were joined by their parents and coaches to mark the occasion. Each student signaled their commitment to continue to play their respective sport at their next educational destination.
From Division Avenue, athletes included:
Ashley Anderson – SUNY Farmingdale, volleyball
Jessica Bowe – Brooklyn College, softball
Kenneth Griffin – SUNY Old Westbury, baseball
Matthew Hartmann – City College of New York, baseball
Isiah Marino – Molloy University, baseball
Rebecca Petrellese – Molloy University, soccer
Emma Robins – SUNY Cortland, softball
From MacArthur, athletes included:
Caitlin Barry – University of New Haven, soccer
Bella Calabro – Seton Hall University, soccer
Hailey Trapani – Wilmington University, softball
Nicole Magnozzi – Bard College, soccer
Alexandria Zambrano – Pennsylvania State University, gymnastics
The district congratulates these skilled athletes and wishes them success in their future endeavors.