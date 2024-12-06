Levittown athletes commit to play at future schools

The Levittown School District has announced that 12 senior athletes from Division Avenue and General Douglas MacArthur High Schools have committed to play for their future colleges and universities.

Senior athletes were joined by their parents and coaches to mark the occasion. Each student signaled their commitment to continue to play their respective sport at their next educational destination.

From Division Avenue, athletes included:

 Ashley Anderson – SUNY Farmingdale, volleyball

 Jessica Bowe – Brooklyn College, softball

 Kenneth Griffin – SUNY Old Westbury, baseball

 Matthew Hartmann – City College of New York, baseball

 Isiah Marino – Molloy University, baseball

 Rebecca Petrellese – Molloy University, soccer

 Emma Robins – SUNY Cortland, softball

From MacArthur, athletes included:

 Caitlin Barry – University of New Haven, soccer

 Bella Calabro – Seton Hall University, soccer

 Hailey Trapani – Wilmington University, softball

 Nicole Magnozzi – Bard College, soccer

 Alexandria Zambrano – Pennsylvania State University, gymnastics

The district congratulates these skilled athletes and wishes them success in their future endeavors.