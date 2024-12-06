Long Island Cannabis Club sees booming business in Deer Park

Long Island Cannabis Club is the first marijuana dispensary to open in Deer Park.

Long Island Cannabis Club, the first recreational cannabis dispensary in Deer Park, saw brisk business as it celebrated its grand opening on Nov. 6 — a day that has been years in the making.

Located just outside of the Deer Park Tanger Outlets in the middle of the populated town, this 4,200 square-foot business gave free T-shirts to the first 50 customers, had vendors on hand, and held a raffle for tickets to Mariah Carey’s upcoming concert following the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“We are about two and a half years in and sell a little of everything,” said Amber Bennet, one of the partners of Long Island Cannabis Club.

LICC is the seventh New York State-licensed cannabis dispensary to open on Long Island since the state legalized recreational marijuana three years ago. The new pot shop is one of four in the Town of Babylon, two more recently opened in Hampton Bays and Riverhead, and dozens more are expected to open later.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Lisa Ripi, a partner in the company. “We’re thrilled to finally be at this moment.”

The Deer Park dispensary offers a wide selection of products including flower, concentrates, vapes, edibles and more with many being grown in New York. The products are available for both in store purchases and delivery seven days a week.

“A lot of interesting products going out the door, a lot of interesting faces coming in,” Bennett added. “And we’re excited to have everyone welcome us on this new exciting journey”

Visit Long Island Cannabis Club at 94 E Industry Ct., Deer Park or cannabisclubli.com