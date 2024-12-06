Nassau County lawmakers push to equip police vehicles with EpiPens

Legislator Scott Davis, Legislator Debra Mulè, Legislator Seth Koslow, Georgina Cornago, and Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton announced a bill that would require Nassau police to carry EpiPens with them.

Nassau County Legislator Seth Koslow introduced a bill last week that, if passed, would direct Nassau County Police Departments to equip all vehicles with epinephrine auto-injectors, or EpiPens, as well as provide officers with training to administer them.

The bill was unveiled at a press conference joined by advocates, local officials, and supporters. The legislation, “Gio’s Law,” is named after Giovanni Cipriano, a Lawrence resident who lost his life in 2013 due to an allergic reaction to peanuts.

“Anaphylaxis doesn’t wait, and neither should we. By passing this bill, we’re giving our first responders the tools they need to prevent devastating outcomes.” Nassau County Legislator Debra Mulè said.

Anaphylaxis, a severe and potentially fatal allergic reaction, claims 500-1,000 lives annually in the United States. 1 in 3 adults and 1 in 4 children have at least one allergy, and 6% of U.S. adults and children are affected by food allergies according to the Center for Disease Control.



Since his death, Cipriano’s mother, Georgina Cornago, has spent years fighting for the adoption of legislation to equip first-response vehicles with Epinephrine auto-injectors.

The device, often referred to by the brand name “EpiPen,” is a medical device designed to deliver a single, pre-measured dose of adrenaline rapidly through a spring-loaded needle, it is mainly used to treat severe allergic reactions.

The legislation was adopted statewide in 2019. It allowed first responders in New York to carry and use EpiPens for people going through anaphylactic shock.

In an interview with Scheps Media Long Island, Koslow said that because of the way the initial law was written Nassau and Suffolk County were excluded from being able to equip cars with EpiPens due to population size.

At the end of November, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation amending the law to clarify that all counties in New York, outside of New York City, can enact legislation to allow law enforcement officers, firefighters, and EMS personnel to carry and administer EpiPens for use during emergencies.

The amendment was led by state Senators Dean Murray and Julia Salazar, according to a press release from Murray announcing the amendment.

The change opens a pathway for Nassau to adopt the EpiPen legislation. Suffolk County adopted the law last year, meaning it can now be implemented. The bill also has the support of the Police Benevolent Association as well as the Democratic minority in the legislature.

During the press conference, Nassau County Legislator Scott Davis argued that the implementation of the legislation is both easy and affordable.

“This bill is not only life-saving but also practical. The training takes just 30 minutes, and we have the funds in the budget to make this a reality. There’s no excuse to delay such a vital program.” Davis said.

Nassau County Legislature Minority Leader Delia DeRiggi-Whitton praised the effort as well.

“This is a common-sense measure that will save lives and strengthen the ability of our police officers to serve and protect our community,” she said.

The legislators are requesting a vote on the bill before the final legislative session of the year on Dec. 16. After the press conference, Koslow said he plans on speaking with Republican legislators during the week. Koslow said he has not spoken with Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman yet.

“This moment is deeply bittersweet, as it represents both the pain of our loss and the hope of saving others. Just as AED machines have become standard in public spaces, it only makes sense to have epinephrine injectors readily available alongside them as another essential life-saving device,” Cornago said.

“The adoption of Gio’s Law will prevent tragedies and provide first responders with the tools they need to save lives,” Cornago added. “Together, we are making a difference – one life at a time.”



