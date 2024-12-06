Uplifting mural emerges at Wantagh Elementary School

The murals that fill the hallways of Wantagh Elementary School connect the school’s present to its past. A generation of students has been creating the large, unique paintings that allows each graduating class to leave its mark.

This year’s fifth graders are in the process of making the latest mural under the direction of art teacher Taylor Potish. It is a basket being lifted by more than 100 balloons. In drawing the outline, she made sure there were at least 107 balloons so every student could paint one. As part of the long-standing tradition, each fifth grader contributes a piece of the annual mural.

The project began in September by painting the background. Over the last several weeks, students have been coming down in small groups to paint the balloons, and Ms. Potish has several colors they can pick from. She expects the mural to be completed by February.

Surrounding the basket is the phrase, “We rise by lifting others up,” which connects to the character education program. The mural ensures that Wantagh Elementary’s Class of 2025 will always be remembered for its kindness.

It is located in a first floor hallway between the guidance office and the band room. She said she chose the location because it is a well-traveled route to the gymnasium. There is still plenty of space in the hallways to keep the mural tradition going for many more years in the sprawling elementary school.

“This is one of my favorite parts of the year,” Ms. Potish said of the mural creation. “I tell the students that it’s going to be on the wall forever, so it’s exciting for them. It’s a great tradition.”