Seaford Middle School students make scientific discoveries

Their questions about the world around them were answered, as students from Seaford Middle School took part in the annual science fair. This year’s event featured 15 projects from sixth, seventh and eighth graders, which were presented during an afterschool showcase on Dec. 4.

Students completed the science experiments at home and could work either independently or with a partner. There were no constraints on ideas, and the only requirement was that they had to follow the scientific method. The topics were wide ranging as students explored food that hermit crabs like, the middle school’s water quality and a fish’s ability to learn, among other inquiries.

The science fair was coordinated by teachers Kevin Mullany and Roseann Zeblisky. Students could create either a posterboard or digital presentation to showcase their experiments and results.

Seventh graders Emerson Dean and Mila Rogdakis teamed up to study the effects of soda on teeth. They said got the idea because many of their peers drink soda. They used egg shells to simulate teeth and studied the effect of four different kinds of soda over five days. “It was interesting to see what happened,” Emerson said.