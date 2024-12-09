Helen Keller National Center names Ashley Benton director of Field Services

A white woman with platinum, chin-length hair, and glasses is smiling confidently at the camera with her arms crossed and tucked in front of her. She is wearing a white blouse with a tan parka sweater over it. She is standing outside on a grassy hill with a partial view of a lake behind her.

The Helen Keller National Center has announced a new director of Field Services.

Ashley Benton, MSW, was appointed to the position, with the change taking effect on Nov, 25. She will lead HKNC’s extensive nationwide network of regional representatives who collaborate with state vocational rehabilitation agencies, educational institutions, healthcare providers, employers, and community organizations to support DeafBlind individuals and their families.

Benton has spent 25 years serving Deaf, DeafBlind, and hard-of-hearing people, including multiple leadership roles in the field. She spent much of her professional career in North Carolina, including being the vice president of the NC Deaf-Blind Associates, director of the NCDBA DeafBlind Weekend at Camp Dogwood, and former board member of DeafBlind Citizens in Action.

Benton has also contributed to HKNC’s professional development initiatives, particularly in developing and implementing Haptics training programs across multiple regions. Many within the program believe that she will continue to help lead the program with her new title.

“Ashley’s deep understanding of the DeafBlind community, combined with her proven track record of creating innovative programs and fostering meaningful partnerships makes her the ideal leader for our field services division,” said John Filek, the executive director of HKNC.

“Ashley’s appointment reflects our ongoing commitment to advancing leadership that deeply understands and represents the communities we serve,” said Dr. Sue Ruzenski, CEO of Helen Keller Services. “Her extensive experience as an advocate, mentor, and program developer will be invaluable as we continue to expand our impact and strengthen our partnerships with the DeafBlind community.”

Benton herself is ready to take on her new role, citing her want to help others as the driving force behind her life decisions. “My passion for serving the DeafBlind community is always foremost in my mind no matter where I work, but it would be so gratifying to be able to do it full time, every day, and for HKNC, the place that gave me purpose in my life,” she said.

The Helen Keller National Center for DeafBlind Youths and Adults provides comprehensive vocational and rehabilitation training programs to enable individuals who are DeafBlind to live, work, and thrive in their community of choice. You can check out their website at https://www.helenkeller.org/hknc/.