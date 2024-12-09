North Hempstead announces 2024 Mulchfest for Christmas trees

MulchFest is coming back to town this holiday season.

Mariann Dalminote, a North Hempstead Town Council Member, and the Town Board are hosting the tree-cycling event at different parks across the town. Residents can drop off their unwanted Christmas trees, as well as cardboard boxes that can be properly recycled. People will receive a bag of mulch in return for their recycled tree.

“Last year’s program was such a success and I’m thrilled to be hosting MulchFest again for the residents of North Hempstead,” Dalimonte said. “This event will allow us to repurpose Christmas trees, ensuring that they have a renewed use after the holiday season. I encourage residents to take advantage of this program to reduce waste and help our local environment in the process.”

The event begins immediately following the Christmas festivities on Dec. 26 and will run through Jan. 14. Residents can drop off their trees at North Hempstead Beach Park’s North Lot (175 West Shore Road, Port Washington) or Clinton G. Martin Park (1601 Marcus Ave.) between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day. All ornaments and decorations must be removed from the trees before being recycled.

The leftover mulch will go to local town parks, where it will be used to help the soil and plants.