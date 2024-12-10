New Hyde Park author debuts with captivating family saga

Christina Creado’s debut novel, “Haven House,” is a captivating family saga that blends contemporary romance with a deep exploration of family dynamics and history.

Set in a grand estate full of secrets and memories, the novel tells the story of Birdie Blue Blythe, a talented artist who embarks on a transformative journey to paint at Haven House, a mysterious estate with its own rich legacy. Through intertwined relationships, the book explores the complex connections between family members, friends and those who become family despite having no blood ties.

“I love writing about people’s relationships and how we all kind of intertwine with each other,” Creado, of New Hyde Park, said. “‘Haven House’ is really a story about the relationships between many people in our lives, not just blood relatives but also friends and others who, over time, become like family.”

“Haven House” is told from the perspective of three main characters: Birdie, her daughter Taylor and Quinn, an old friend from Birdie’s past. The narrative unfolds across two timelines—Birdie’s childhood, when her father, a famous artist, was commissioned to paint the estate’s ballroom and her adult years, when she returns to Haven House to fulfill her own artistic destiny. As she reconnects with Quinn and uncovers more about her past, Birdie is drawn into a web of personal revelations, family secrets and artistic inspiration.

Creado’s writing in “Haven House” stands out for its vivid exploration of human connections and the complex emotions that bind people together.

“The story goes back and forth between the past and present and it includes a lot of letter and journal writing, which really helps bring the voices of people who are no longer here to speak,” Creado said. “It’s a sweet story that incorporates themes of art, architecture and the different layers of relationships.”

The novel’s setting—Haven House itself—plays a crucial role in shaping the story. The estate, with its historical significance and mysterious atmosphere, serves as more than just a backdrop. It’s a living, breathing character that influences the narrative’s flow, just as it influences Birdie’s creative process.

“Every corner of the house holds a story and every painting uncovers a piece of history,” Creado explained. “I wanted to create a world where the home itself felt like a character—a place that bridged the past and the present, where secrets were uncovered and memories were made anew.”

For Creado, writing “Haven House” was a deeply personal journey, not only as an author but as a mother and a woman fulfilling a lifelong dream.

“I’ve been writing since I was 11 years old,” she recalled. “I never really shared my stories with anyone—writing was always something just for me. But recently, my cousin [Maria Glennis], who’s a published author, pushed me to publish something.”

Over the course of just two and a half months, Creado wrote “Haven House,” juggling her responsibilities as a mother of three and working a part-time job at the New Hyde Park Road School.

“It was a whirlwind,” she admitted. “I just wrote 76,000 words, really fast, considering the amount of time I had. It just poured out of me.” She credits the novel’s rapid creation to the emotional connection she had with her characters and the story.

“It was a unique process,” she explained. “I had never written from three different points of view or moved back and forth between timelines before, but it felt very organic. I just let the story unfold as it wanted to.”

In a leap of faith, Creado decided to self-publish the novel, a decision she made to encourage her children and show them that it’s never too late to pursue a dream.

“I’m 53 years old,” she said. “I wanted my kids to see that you can do anything at any stage of life. For me, publishing ‘Haven House’ was a personal achievement, something I always wanted to do. If the book is well-received, I’ll consider going to a traditional publisher next time, but for now, I just wanted to put myself out there.”

Her decision to self-publish was also motivated by the desire to be honest with herself and to take control of her creative vision.

“Writing a book was on my bucket list,” Creado said. “I had three things on that list and writing a novel was number one. I’m thrilled I finally checked it off.”

For Creado, the journey of writing and publishing “Haven House” is just the beginning. She hopes that her story can inspire others to pursue their own creative passions.

“The most important thing I want people to take away from my book is that it’s never too late to follow your dreams,” she said. “If nothing else, publishing this book has shown me that you don’t have to wait for the ‘perfect time.’ The time is now.”

As “Haven House” continues to find its readers, Creado’s journey as an author has only just begun. With her passion for storytelling and her deep connection to the relationships that shape her characters, it’s clear that Creado’s voice will continue to resonate with readers for years to come.

“Haven House” is available on Amazon, in print and e-book formats.