Parade honors state champions, Carle Place Varsity boys soccer

The Carle Place Boys Varsity Soccer team, 2024 Class B Boys Soccer New York State champions, enjoyed a parade in their honor.

The parade was hosted by Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman. “Let’s come together as a community to cheer for our champions and show our support for their hard work and dedication!” Blakeman said in an Instagram post before the parade.

Carle Place defeated Section III champion Westhill 1-0 in the Class B championship at Faller Field in Middletown. When the Frogs won their first state title 11 years ago, they also beat Westhill to secure their first championship.



Before the state championship, the Frogs took down Babylon 1-0 to secure their third straight Long Island Class B championship in Nov. They also defeated Cold Spring Harbor 3-2 in the Nassau Class B title game to secure the program’s seventh straight county title.

Carle Place (17-2-2) had won the last two Long Island titles only to be eliminated in the regionals in previous years.



Long Island High Schools dominated soccer at the state level this year. Three Long Island teams–Carle Place, Garden City, and Floral Park–took home state titles this year. The last time that multiple Nassau teams became state champions in the same year was in 2013.

The parade began by stepping off at Carle Place High School, taking a right on Cherry Lane, then a left on Westbury Avenue, followed by a left on Carle Road, then a left on Magnolia Street, and ending at Carle Place High School.



School Officials, students, parents, teachers, and community members came out to celebrate a program that has won seven straight Nassau County titles and three straight Long Island crowns.



After the parade, there was an awards ceremony.