Tiara Gooden, 34, arrested for assault: police

The Nassau County Police Department logo (Photo from the Long Island Press archives)

A Locust Valley woman was arrested on Monday following a dispute with a neighbor over mail, Nassau County police said.

Police said Tiara Gooden, 34 was charged with assault after engaging in an argument with a 21-year-old woman and later attacking a nurse and a police officer.

The incident began when Gooden grabbed the neighbor’s screen door and slammed it, breaking the lock, police said.

Gooden requested that she be taken to the hospital by county police who had responded to a 911 call at 6:21 p.m.

While getting examined by hospital staff, Gooden began to yell and grabbed a nurse’s left hand scratching it, police said. She also bit an officer’s right hand, according to the department.

Both the nurse and officer had pain and swelling after the incident, police said.

Gooden was charged with two counts of assault in the second degree and criminal mischief in the third degree, police said.