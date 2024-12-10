Upcoming events at the Hillside Public Library

PROGRAMS and EVENTS
|
Hillside Public Library is partnering with Long Island Coalition for the Homeless in acquiring needed items for folks living on the streets. Our community has always been very giving to our Donation Drives, and we thank you for your continued generosity. There is a bin at the library in which donations could be placed, and the Drive will continue until the third week of January, 2025.
Listed below are some urgently needed items for folks living on the streets:
Non-perishable food: peanut butter; crackers; chips, fruit cups and protein bars etc.
Toiletries: baby wipes; deodorant; mouthwash; tissues; handwarmers.
Warm weather clothing: water-proof gloves; long johns; warm socks; scarves.
Bags: Drawstring bags; Ziploc bags; reusable bags.
$5. – $10. Gift cards for food: Dunkin; 7/11; McDonalds, etc.
Movie: Last Christmas – Rating: PG-13. All Purpose Room
Friday, December 20 at 1 p.m. “A dysfunctional young woman working as Santa’s elf at a year-round Christmas store in London finds her life taking an unexpectedly optimistic turn after becoming romantically entangled with a handsome and mysterious stranger over the holiday season.”
Movie: Inside Out 2- All Ages. All Purpose Room
Disney and Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley, just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition.
CHILDREN and YOUNG ADULT EVENTS
Time for Kids – Winter Fun! All Purpose Room
Friday, December 20 at 10:30 a.m. Ages: 12 months-5 years (with parent/caregiver). Come join A Time for Kids, Inc. as we explore in this family fun preschool program. Music, movement, storytelling and make a Winter craft!
Innovative Gaming – Gingerbread Village – All Purpose Room
Friday, December 20 at 4 p.m. Grades: 2-4. Join us in this mine-craft-inspired challenge by creating your very own winter wonderland! Build a gingerbread village & more!