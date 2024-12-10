Upcoming events at the Hillside Public Library

Hillside Public Library is partnering with Long Island Coalition for the Homeless in acquiring needed items for folks living on the streets. Our community has always been very giving to our Donation Drives, and we thank you for your continued generosity. There is a bin at the library in which donations could be placed, and the Drive will continue until the third week of January, 2025. Listed below are some urgently needed items for folks living on the streets: Non-perishable food: peanut butter; crackers; chips, fruit cups and protein bars etc. Toiletries: baby wipes; deodorant; mouthwash; tissues; handwarmers. Warm weather clothing: water-proof gloves; long johns; warm socks; scarves. Bags: Drawstring bags; Ziploc bags; reusable bags. $5. – $10. Gift cards for food: Dunkin; 7/11; McDonalds, etc.