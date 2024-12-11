Planting Fields Foundation’s Deck the Halls Benefit kicks off the holiday season!

Planting Fields Foundation’s annual Deck the Halls benefit ushered in the 2024 holiday season on Saturday, Dec. 7 at the historic Main House at Planting Fields in Oyster Bay. The annual party was chaired by Aileen Gumprecht, Milena Holmes, Fifi Leachman, and Susan Moore, who curated a spectacular evening that was enjoyed by all attendees.

The halls of the former Gold Coast estate came alive with the sounds of carolers, a talented quartet, and even a Champagne Strolling Diva to ensure that the holiday spirit continued flowing! Once the seasonal home of the Coe family, the magnificent historic house museum was transformed into a place of holiday splendor with the foundation’s signature all-natural decor made from materials sourced from the 409-acre property.

This year’s event welcomed over 300 guests. Among the distinguished group were Rallye Motors CEO Juliana Terian, Congressman Tom Suozzi and his wife Helene, Constance Cincotta, Harry and Kristina Davison, Tom Samet and Nathan Wold, Tom Vecchione and Tom Baione, former Congressman John Leboutillier, and George Gorman, Long Island State Parks Regional Director and his wife Anne Marie.

Foundation leadership was represented by Board Chairman Duncan Sahner, Secretary Michael Kempner, and President and CEO Dr. Gina J. Wouters. The event was also attended by Planting Fields Foundation trustees and Olmsted Council members, such as Hannah Burns, Tim Dooley, Debra Del Vecchio, Robert Foschi, CeCe Haydock, David R. Holmes, Mary MacDonald, Thomas McPartland, Jeffrey Lee Moore, Jeanne Sloane, Jenny Smith, and Stephen Watters.

Planting Fields Foundation is dedicated to preserving and celebrating the legacy of the historic site by offering educational programs, exhibitions, and community events that connect people of all ages to its rich history. This annual benefit plays a vital role in sustaining the Foundation’s ongoing efforts to preserve and share the beauty of Planting Fields with the public.

Read more: Planting Fields unveils accessibility improvements