You voted, they won: Top gift shops on Long Island

With the holidays right around the corner, you may be wondering the best gift shops to get something special for a loved one. Well, wonder no longer — Long Islanders have spoken! Here are the gift shops people voted the best on the island.

Long Island’s best gift shops

BEST CAMERA STORE

Camera Land

Camera Land is a haven for photography enthusiasts, offering a comprehensive range of cameras, lenses, and accessories to elevate every photographer’s craft. This renowned store prides itself on its extensive selection of top-tier brands and cutting-edge technology. From DSLRs and mirrorless cameras to tripods, filters, and lighting equipment, Camera Land caters to professionals, hobbyists, and beginners alike.

The knowledgeable staff provides expert guidance and personalized recommendations, ensuring customers find the perfect gear to suit their needs and budget. Beyond sales, Camera Land offers repair services, photography workshops, and educational resources, fostering a vibrant community of passionate photographers. With its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Camera Land remains the go-to destination for all things photography, and is the perfect gift shop for the photographer in your life. 720 Old Bethpage Rd., Old Bethpage, 516-217-1000, cameralandny.com

BEST COLLECTIBLE & NOSTALGIA STORE

Bobb Howard’s General Store

Bobb Howard’s General Store is a treasure trove of collectibles and nostalgia, capturing the essence of yesteryears. Stepping into this charming establishment is like taking a trip down memory lane, with shelves brimming with vintage toys, retro decor, and timeless memorabilia. From classic board games and antique kitchenware to retro candy and collectible figurines, Bobb Howard’s General Store offers a delightful array of items that evoke feelings of nostalgia and whimsy!

With its eclectic collection and friendly atmosphere, it’s a favorite destination for collectors, history enthusiasts, and anyone seeking a unique piece of the past. Whether you’re reminiscing about your childhood or searching for the perfect gift, Bobb Howard’s General Store is sure to spark joy and inspire fond memories, making it one of the best gift shops on Long Island. 581 Lakeville Rd., New Hyde Park, 516-354-9564, bobbhowardsgeneralstore.com

BEST HOBBY STORE

Infinite Yarns, Inc.

Holding a full line of knitting needles, crochet hooks, pattern books, patterns and instructions, Infinite Yarns has all the luxury yarns and accessories for you to create your own unique design and allow your creativity to soar! The store also has new items regularly coming in. Customers are encouraged at Infinite Yarns to embrace their creativity by mixing and matching colors, fibers and patterns to truly create something special and completely original, making it a fantastic gift shop for any crafter. If you have a special request or want an item that’s not currently shown on the site, the friendly and knowledgeable staff is ready and willing to assist you. 34 Hempstead Tpke., Farmingdale, 516-293-0010, infiniteyarns.com

BEST MUSICAL INSTRUMENT STORE

Scott Russ Music

Want to give up an instrument? Buy a new one? Scott Russ Music Inc., a multiple-time winner, is a great instrument store, catering to musicians from students to professionals! With a rich history in the music business since 1947, this family-owned establishment offers a comprehensive range of services. Whether you’re looking to buy, sell, or rent quality new and used musical instruments, Scott Russ Music has you covered.

Boasting an extensive 9,000-square-foot showroom and warehouse, the store is a treasure trove of instruments and accessories. Owner Scott Russ, a seasoned professional, not only oversees the business but also conducts expert on-site repairs. The store proudly serves as the exclusive New York Metropolitan Area dealer for renowned music brands. 2170 Sunrise Hwy., Merrick, 516-377-7907, scottrussmusic.com

BEST TOY STORE

Kidz Toys

Kidz Toys is a truly exceptional toy store, offering a diverse range of products that cater to both fun and education! With a focus on educational & fidget toys, games & puzzles, toy vehicles, arts & crafts, dolls, playsets, and toy figures, as well as stuffed animals & puppets, Kidz Toys provides a comprehensive selection for children of all interests. What sets them apart is their commitment to making special occasions memorable through personalized goody bags.

Impressively, Kidz Toys allows customers to customize party favors, ensuring a unique touch for every celebration! Their Inspire Kidz Program further demonstrates a commitment to local entrepreneurship, encouraging young minds to showcase and sell their products in-store. Kidz Toys not only offers a delightful shopping experience but also actively supports creativity and community involvement! 138 Gardiners Ave., Levittown, 516-342-1390, mykidztoys.com

VOTE FOR 2025

Vote your favorite businesses and people in the 2025 Bethpage Best of Long Island program through Dec. 31.



Visit bestoflongisland.com Click “2025 Vote” Select a category and person or business you wish to vote for Click “Submit” Repeat for all of your favorite people and businesses

To find all the other 2024 Bethpage Best of Long Island contest winners, visit Bestoflongisland.com.

Read more: Best of Long Island Spotlight