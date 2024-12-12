Oyster Bay High School’s fall athletes celebrated

At the Dec. 10 board of education meeting, the Oyster Bay-East Norwich schools honored its fall athletes. From scholar-athlete accolades to championship victories, the evening showcased the dedication, teamwork and academic excellence of the district’s student-athletes.

The girls varsity soccer team was celebrated for achieving scholar-athlete status, boasting a 98.28 grade average. This achievement reflects the team’s ability to balance academic and athletic commitments.

Twins Nicole and Conner Walsh, seniors, were recognized for earning the prestigious Nassau Zone Outstanding Physical Education Student Award.

This award honored their embodiment for state learning standards in physical education and academic achievements.

Athletic Director Shannon McEntee highlighted the many impressive achievements of the district’s fall sports teams and individual athletes.

Seven of the district’s nine varsity teams earned playoff bids, with boys soccer, girls soccer and field hockey advancing to the semi-final rounds.

The girls volleyball team had an exceptional season, winning the county and Long Island championships and placing fourth in the state. The team was given special recognition with certificates and honored for their championship season at the meeting.

The girls tennis team celebrated four individuals competing in the county championship team event, while the girls and boys cross country teams participated in both county and state qualifying meets.

All nine varsity teams were designated as scholar-athlete teams, reflecting their dedication to both academics and athletics.

Student-athletes were recognized with certificates for individual accomplishments, including all-state, all-county, all-conference, all-league and unsung hero honors, along with certificates for their scholar-athlete achievements.