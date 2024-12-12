The Garden City Police Department at a local toy shop, shopping with the families of Garden City residents (

Shop with a Cop is an annual event where uniformed police officers assist at-risk children with their holiday shopping, free of charge to the child and their families.

The Garden City Police Department was excited to continue this wonderful tradition that not only supports disadvantaged youth but also strengthens bonds between youth and law enforcement, promoting trust and understanding while providing families in

need with the opportunity to enjoy the holiday season.

Commissioner Jackson said, “Shop with a Cop is a perfect opportunity for local law enforcement to engage in a meaningful way, showing that they truly care about the well-being of all children.”