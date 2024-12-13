Bellrose woman struck and killed by garbage truck: Police

A Bellrose woman was struck and killed by a garbage truck Friday while crossing Old Country Road, Nassau County police said.



On the morning of Dec. 6, police said that Mahiat Hossen, 21, was attempting to cross Old Country Road at the intersection of Glen Cove Road.

While crossing, police said she was hit by a 2016 Mack Garbage truck that was driving east on the same road.

The incident occurred just steps away from Roosevelt Field Mall, according to detectives.

Hossen was pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau County police medic due to fatal injuries to her head and body, according to police.



The road was closed for several hours, but no other injuries were reported and the truck driver remained at the scene, according to police.

The police confirmed that the investigation is ongoing.