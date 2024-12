Floral Park-Bellerose School chorus students performed “Here Comes the Snow” at the board of education meeting on Dec. 12

To celebrate the holiday season and showcase students’ musical talents, members of the Floral Park-Bellerose School chorus were invited to perform at the board of education meeting on Dec. 12.

Under the direction of music teacher Luke Randazzo, the chorus students performed a selection from their winter concert, “Here Comes the Snow.”

Board President Jaclyn O’Donohue praised the students for their choreography and singing, and thanked Mr. Randazzo for putting the performance together.