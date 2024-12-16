Crime Blotter 12.19

Serious Vehicular Accident – Port Washington

The Nassau County Homicide Squad reported a serious vehicular accident that resulted in the death of a pedestrian on Dec. 14 at 10:12 a.m. in Port Washington.

According to Detectives, a 45-year-old woman operating a 2019 Subaru was traveling southbound on Plandome Road and making a left-hand turn onto Murray Avenue when she struck a 73-year-old woman crossing the road.

The pedestrian, Carol Mockler, 73, of Port Washington was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition and later died from her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Arrest – Westbury

A Westbury man was arrested on Dec. 14 at 1:10 p.m. in Westbury for driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an auto accident, assault and resisting arrest, according to Nassau County police.

Police said officers responded to Prospect Avenue and Brooklyn Avenue for a report of an auto accident. Officers determined that a male operating a black Infiniti collided with two parked and unoccupied vehicles before he fled the scene on foot.

Officers conducted an investigation and located the defendant Wilmer Escobar, 30, of 4 Catherine Street, on Catherine Street. When they attempted to place the defendant under arrest, he resisted, causing an officer to sustain injuries to his hip and back.

Escobar was taken into custody. The injured officer was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Escobar is charged with assault, resisting arrest, driving while intoxicated and two counts of leaving the scene of an auto accident. He was arraigned on Dec. 15 at First District Court located at 99 Main St. in Hempstead.

Fatal Vehicular Accident – Carle Place

Nassau County police reported a fatal vehicular accident involving a pedestrian that occurred on Dee. 6 5:32 a.m. in Carle Place.

According to Detectives, while attempting to cross Old Country Road northbound in the vicinity of Glen Cove Road, a female pedestrian later identified as Mahiat Hossen, 21 from Bellerose, was struck by a 2016 Mack Garbage truck that was traveling Eastbound on Old Country Road.

Hossen suffered a catastrophic injury to her head and body. She was pronounced deceased at 5:37 a.m. by a Nassau County Police Medic.

No other injuries were reported and the operator remained at the scene

Arrest – Locust Valley

A Locust Valley woman was arrested on Dec. 9 for an Assault that occurred at 6:21 p.m. in Locust Valley, Nassau County police reported.

According to detectives, officers responded to a Locust Valley residence for a disturbance between neighbors regarding their mail. The argument escalated and Tiara Gooden, 34, of Locust Valley grabbed the female victim’s, 21, screen door and slammed it, causing the lock to break.

The victim called 911 and police responded, placing Gooden into custody.

Gooden requested medical attention and was transported to a local area hospital. While a nurse was assisting Gooden, she became combative and began to yell and scream. Gooden scratched the nurse’s left hand and proceeded to bite an officer on his right hand causing pain and swelling to both the officer and the nurse, police said.

Gooden is charged with two counts of assault and criminal mischief. She was arraigned on Dec. 10 at First District Court in Hempstead.