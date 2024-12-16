‘Significant Development’ In Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Investigation To Be Revealed Tuesday

Alleged Gilgo killer Rex A. Heuermann appears in Judge Tim Mazzei’s courtroom for a conference on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. Next court date was scheduled for Dec. 17th.

A ‘significant development’ is expected to be revealed in the Gilgo Beach serial killer investigation on Tuesday, following suspected killer Rex Heuermann’s morning court appearance.

Heuermann is set to appear in front of Judge Timothy Mazzei in Riverhead for a conference at 9 a.m.

Following the appearance, Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney is set to appear with other members of law enforcement to announce a new development in the case.

“District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney, Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr., Acting Suffolk County Police Commissioner Robert Waring, representatives of the New York State Police, as well as additional representatives of the Gilgo Beach Homicide Investigation Task Force, will hold a press conference following a court proceeding in Riverhead, New York, in the People of the State of New York v. Rex A. Heuermann, to update and announce a new significant development in the

investigation,” a media advisory from Tierney’s office reads.

Heuermann last appeared in court Oct. 16. No new charges were announced, and Heuermann’s defense attorney, Michael Brown, spoke about his intentions to challenge the admissibility of DNA evidence in the case for the trial.

Heuermann stands charged with the murders of six individuals. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

When he was first arrested in July 2023, he was charged with the murders of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Lynn Costello, and named a suspect in the murder of Maureen Brainard-Barnes. All four had been found fully intact on Gilgo Beach in December 2010.

In January 2024, Heuermann was charged with Brainard-Barnes’s murder.

That April, investigators conducted a multiagency search of the Manorville woods, apparently in connection with the Gilgo investigation, and in May conducted a second search of Heuermann’s Massapequa Park home.

In June, Heuermann was charged with the murder of Jessica Taylor, whose dismembered, partial remains had been found in Manorville in 2003, and near Gilgo Beach in 2011. He was also charged with the murder of Sandra Costilla, who had been found dead in North Sea in 1993. Costilla had long been considered a likely victim of convicted double-murderer John Bittrolff, a carpenter from Manorville, before Heuermann was charged.

On that same June 6 court date, Tierney also named Heuermann a suspect in the murder of Valerie Mack, whose dismembered, partial remains were also found in Manorville in 2000 and near Gilgo Beach in 2011. Mack was mentioned in the indictment for Taylor and Costilla.

It’s currently unclear what the significant development will be – while charges for the murder of Mack are possible, investigators have also taken steps towards identifying other victims associated with the Gilgo Beach case. In September, the Gilgo Task Force released updated renderings of Asian Doe, a biologically male victim who may have identified as a woman. Asian Doe was found intact, with blunt force trauma being the likely cause of death, on Gilgo Beach in 2011. At that same press conference, Tierney told the Press that the Task Force was working with Nassau law enforcement to identify Peaches, whose partial remains were found at both Hempstead Lake State Park in 1997 and on Jones Beach in 2010.

Another possibility is charges for the murder of “Fire Island Jane Doe” Karen Vergata, whose remains were found on Fire Island in 1996 and on Tobay Beach in 2011. Her identity was revealed in August 2023, several weeks after Heuermann’s arrest.

