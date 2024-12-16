The Gold Coast Arts Center continues to offer new ways to inspire creativity in the arts and appreciation for diverse cultures through many year- round programs for people of all ages. New this year, students in our School for the Arts have access to tailor-made field trips so they can experience the arts outside the classroom.

Whether observing artwork in a museum or exploring the natural world in our outdoor art workshops, students express themselves and engage in hands-on enriching experiences that deepen their understanding of various subjects.

Upcoming trips include a visit to the Metropolitan Museum of Art for our Advanced Level II Art students where Director of Gold Coast’s School for the Arts, Ellen Schiff, will lead a customized tour of the Temple of Dendur and a special exhibit of Chinese decorative enamel art, and will teach a drawing session in the Greek and Roman sculpture garden.

Our Dance Competition students and teachers will experience George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker at Lincoln Center, with a special backstage tour and photo opportunity with The New York City Ballet.

For those staying closer to home, fun workshops lined up this Winter include our always popular Pour Art for Families sessions, and an Improv Workshop and Audition Masterclass at the North Shore TV Studios for aspiring actors ages 18 and up.

The community is also invited to enjoy Gold Coast Arts free public Art Gallery, which spotlights great artists and their work in year- round exhibits.

On view through April 2025 is Luba Lukova, Designing Justice, an exhibit of stunning prints by internationally renowned, New York-based artist Lukova. Her vivid and captivating work is a powerful vehicle providing visibility to a range of topics, including income inequality, immigration, war and peace, the environment and more.

Lukova’s work has been exhibited worldwide and are in the permanent collection of the Museum of Modern Art, New York.

Our Gallery’s creative School Tours program welcomes students of all ages from Great Neck Schools and beyond to view all specially curated exhibits and to participate in fun hands- on art projects inspired by the art they’ve seen.

Other special programs include Vacation Arts, taking place during school holidays.

Register now for our December break program.

You can also plan a one-of-a-kind party at the Arts Center, whether it’s a birthday party (for kids or adults), Girl’s Night Out, Family Reunion or a

customized arts experience to celebrate any special occasion.

Registration is now open for Gold Coast Arts upcoming Winter/Spring semester, which begins on Jan. 6. With classes that include art, dance, cartooning, ceramics, music, theatre, chess, fencing, and more, our community-based organization provides innovative classes and programs that help spark the imagination and bring out the inner artist in people of all ages, abilities, and interests.

For more information on any of these programs, please contact School Director Ellen Schiff at the Arts Center at 516.829.2570 or visit the website for specific courses and schedules at https://goldcoastarts.org/winter-spring-2025/.