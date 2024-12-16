LI Village Clerks and Treasurers Association hosts Toys for Tots drive

The Long Island Village Clerks and Treasurers Association held its annual Holiday Luncheon and Toy Collection at the Hamlet Golf and Country Club in Commack on Dec. 12.

People representing different organizations and businesses filled the room dressed in festive attire to celebrate another glorious year of toy collecting. As people entered through the doors of the country club, they were greeted by piles of toys and gifts for children under multiple trees laid out in front of the fireplace. They were then brought to the hall where a lunch of choice was served.

“It’s a Toys for Tots drive, where we bring toys and we give them to the Marines for distribution to whomever might need them,” said Pamela Walsh Boening, president of the executive board for LIVCTA. “We want to help the children that might need to have gifts for them or not able to afford them.”

All guests had the opportunity to participate in the grab bag, where they were instructed to bring a present for the same sex and swap it on the table. Throughout the event, several raffle winners were announced.

They thanked the U.S. Marines for leading the Toys for Tots initiative, welcoming two Long Island local Marines, Sergeant Jason O’Neill of Brentwood and Sergeant Robert Hernandez of Westbury.

This event has been going on for several years, helping children across Long Island have presents to wake up to on Christmas morning. Anyone can donate to the cause.

For more information, visit LIVCTA.com.