Jericho kindergarteners designed “Happy Thanksgiving” placemats to be donated to a local nursing home

Last month, the Jackson Elementary kindergarten class made Thanksgiving placemats to be donated to a local nursing home.

The kindergarten classes learned about the first Thanksgiving, and how to show their respect to their elders. All placemats were then donated to nursing home residents to celebrate the holidays.

The school said students came together to learn about respect, and nursing home residents enjoyed their special delivery.

Information provided by the Jericho Union Free School District