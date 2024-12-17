Levittown teacher jumps into action for student in need

During snack time in Kelly McAuley’s fourth-grade classroom at Abbey Lane Elementary School in October, she had been helping a student when another student approached her in a moment of need.

“She was clearly in distress, couldn’t speak, couldn’t breathe, pointing to her throat,” McAuley said about the student who had been choking. “You could tell that she was scared.”

McAuley helped the student dislodge a piece of watermelon that was stuck in her throat. The student was sent to the nurse’s office and checked for any serious injury throughout the rest of the day.

McAuley had been trained by the Levittown school district’s annual workshop to conduct an emergency maneuver.

“Honestly, immediately I just dove into action, I knew what was supposed to be done,” McAuley said. “Fear came after, but I was just glad that she was OK.”

McAuley was recognized at the Levittown Board of Education meeting held at Levittown Memorial Education Center Dec. 4 for her actions. Abbey Lane Principal George Maurer and Assistant Principal Andrea Ferrari were among those who congratulated McAuley.

“Being appreciated for anything that we do in school is great,” McAuley said. “The student’s family also reached out which for me is even more special.”