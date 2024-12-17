Pickleball courts open in Syosset-Woodbury

The new pickleball courts in the Syosset-Woodbury Community park have officially opened. The town said due to popular demand, new courts have been built throughout the town.

“Pickleball is a fun sport for all ages that combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong. It’s become incredibly popular in our Town, with seniors and families playing daily at our existing courts,” said Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino.

The sport, one of the fastest-growing in the nation, the town said.

Residents throughout the town now have the opportunity to play the game at the Bayville, Bethpage, Massapequa, Oyster Bay, Sea Cliff and Woodbury courts.

“These new courts will be a welcome addition to the community, so grab your sneakers and paddle, and get ready to play one of the world’s fastest growing sports at the new courts in in Oyster Bay,” Saladino said.

Additional courts in Farmingdale and Massapequa are planned to open in 2025 and are in the midst of the planning stages now, the town said.