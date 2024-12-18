Massapequa musicians delight seniors with afternoon tunes

The Treble Choir opened the show, which was a preview of the annual winter concert, “An Evening of Holiday Music.”

Massapequa High School’s “An Evening of Holiday Music” debuted during the afternoon hours, as members of the chorus and orchestra performed for more than 100 local senior citizens on Dec. 16.

The 12:30 p.m. show is an annual tradition to treat community members to holiday tunes while showcasing the talents of the district’s most seasoned student musicians. It was a preview of nighttime performances on Dec. 17 and 18 in the high school’s Baldwin Auditorium.

The Treble Choir performed first under the direction of Ilena Dempsey. Songs included “Sing Alleluia, Sing,” “Mary Did You Know?” and “Eight Days of Lights.” The ensemble wrapped up with “Winter Wonderland” featuring a solo by Julia Mucci and percussion accompaniment by Dylan Patton.

The orchestra opened with “Sleigh Ride” led by student teacher Jake Cosentino, followed by “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24,” conducted by Marjorie Spagnuolo. The A Cappella Choir’s set included “Cantate Domino,” “Long Ago,” “Hanukkah Scherzo,” “Believe” from “The Polar Express” and “Go Where I Send Thee.”

All three groups closed out the show with a joint performance of “Hannukah Festival Overture,” “O Holy Night” and “Hallelujah.”