Port Chamber of Commerce annoucnes winners of holiday window contest

My Style Camp at 290 Main Street with their decorated holiday window

The Port Washington Chamber of Commerce has decorated the lampposts throughout the town with garland, twinkling lights and red bows.

The Port Washington Business Improvement District has installed lit snowflakes on the utility poles, stores throughout town have outdone themselves with beautiful decorations for the holiday season and the Port Holiday Magic Window Decorating Contest.

25 stores participated, and it was challenging to pick just three winners according to the judges; the judges said that they were impressed by the effort and creativity that went into the majority of the window displays.

The Window Contest judges were Keith Klang of the Port Washington Public Library, Donna Rice of the Port Washington Business Improvement District, and Port Washington residents Pam McDonough and Amy Bass.

The judges voted in three categories: best-painted window, most creative, and most beautiful.

The votes have been tallied and the winners were announced on PW Radio during the Port Washington Holiday Window Magic event on Dec. 14.

Best Painted was won by Smusht at 154 Main Street, Alper’s Hardware at 81 Main Street won most creative, and S. F. Falconer Florist at 8 South Maryland Avenue won most beautiful

This year, the public was invited to vote online for their favorite window. My Style Camp at 290 Main Street won the popular vote.

All the stores that entered the contest were winners, as their windows announced to everyone that they care about the community and promote the holiday spirit in our town. Everyone can still view all the participating windows.