There’s less than one week until Christmas and Hanukkah, and it’s crunch time for all the last-minute holiday shoppers out there. Now is the best time to know — what’s the best mall on Long Island?

Smith Haven Mall has been voted the best mall on Long Island in the 2024 Bethpage Best of Long Island contest!

A first-time first place winner in this category, it shouldn’t be a surprise to many Middle Islanders and East Enders that Smith Haven Mall is who voters have chosen as the best mall! Managed by Simon Property Group, the complex boasts Macy’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and the eagerly anticipated Primark.

Since its opening in 1969, the mall has evolved, undergoing a multimillion-dollar renovation in 2006–2007, introducing a lifestyle village and welcoming renowned brands like Apple, Cheesecake Factory, and L.L.Bean.

Notable for its artistic history, the mall once housed works by Alexander Calder and Larry Rivers. As it adapts to changing retail landscapes, recent transformations include the departure of JCPenney, paving the way for Primark, and Sears’ shift to Stony Brook Advanced Medicine!

Smith Haven Mall is located at 313 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove, and can be reached at (631) 724-8066 or simon.com/mall/smith-haven-mall.

