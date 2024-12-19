Mineola Chamber of Commerce donates to toy drive

In partnership with Puro Clean, the Mineola Chamber of Commerce donated toys to Chaminade High School for its annual Toys For Tots Toy Drive.

Chaminade hosts a Toys for Tots drive to collect new, unwrapped toys for children in the community. Students drop off toys in the Darby Auditorium lobby. The drive is part of the school’s General Student Organization Toy Drive, which students support.

Jared Mercado of PuroClean met with Mineola chamber members Joel Harris and Lou Panacciulli at Chaminade High School to deliver a donation of toys for the USMC Toy for Tots program. J

oseph LaDonna, from Chaminade High School, accepted their donation and will turn the toys over to the Marine Corps for distribution to children in need.