2024 Education: Regionalization causes upset on Long Island

Local officials and school administrators spoke out against the Regionalization Initiative at the Our Schools, Our Rules Act press conference on Oct. 31

The state education department raised concerns this year with the beginning stages of its Regionalization Initiative, set to be implemented in the 2026-2027 school year. The initiative aims to bridge regional gaps through shared resources, according to the state website.

Elected officials and community members said the plan threatened local and district control.

“It has become all too common that Albany has been overreaching into our local affairs,” said Assembly Member Jake Blumencranz (R – District 15).

Initial concerns arose over state language, which said the state could “compel” district participation. In response to public outrage, the verb has since been changed to “request.”

The regionalization act was issued as an emergency ruling, which allows the initiative to take effect following a 60-day public comment period.

The state received over 3,000 letters of opposition during the public comment period, according to the Oyster Bay-East Norwich School Board President Laurie Kowalsky.

During the comment period, State Sen. Jack Martins (R – Sen. District 7) and Blumencranz proposed the Our Schools, Our Rules Act to combat the initiative in October.

“This bill puts the future of our schools back where it belongs,” Blumencranz said. “In the hands of our local communities.”

“Local districts know what’s best for their students and their communities,” Martins said.

In response to pushback during the comment period, the state clarified that the initiative is optional for school districts.

“Throughout the 60-day public comment period, the department has engaged with stakeholders across the state and gathered feedback on the proposed amendment,” the Board of Regents said in a resolution.

“This outreach reflects the department’s commitment to ensuring all students have equitable access to high-quality educational opportunities while respecting the unique needs and priorities of local communities,” the board said.

School districts may opt out of the planning process if voted for by the Board of Education. Districts have until Jan. 15 to opt out of the plan.

The state education department will not accept any regionalization plan involving a district that previously opted out, according to Syosset Superintendent Thomas Rogers.

School districts, including Locust Valley, Roslyn, Great Neck, Manhasset, Herricks, Garden City and Syosset, have opted out of the plan.

Despite state language being clarified, local districts are taking legal action against state intervention.

At its December meeting, the Syosset Board of Education reserved its right to legal action if forced to participate in any form of regionalization.

“I think the preservation of our rights and remedies in our opt-out notice is important,” said Syosset Board Vice President Brian Grieco.

On Dec. 16, Locust Valley Board of Education President Lauren Themis said the district is one of 20 in current litigation with the state over the initiative.

The Locust Valley school district previously released a statement with Oyster Bay-East Norwich, Cold Spring Harbor and Massepequea schools opposing the plan.

Attorney Nicholas Rigano said the state’s order violates the New York State Constitution and education laws, as non-resident students would have access to district facilities without paying tuition.

Districts which opt out of the planning process by Jan. 15 will not be required to participate in any regionalization implementation.