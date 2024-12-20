The Town of North Hempstead’s Project Independence group known as “Blankets of Love” has been working hard to make and donate blankets to those in need.

This year, the group crocheted and knitted 289 blankets, 80 hats and 22 shawls and scarves that were then distributed to 20 organizations across Long Island.

“We all love getting holiday gifts for our loved ones, but it’s just as important to give our time and resources to those who aren’t as fortunate,” Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena said. “Thank you to Project Independence and all who took part in creating and donating these much-needed winter clothing supplies… even a little bit goes a long way in making a difference.”

Blankets of Love was formed by Project Independence members as a social group, allowing senior residents to come together and work collaboratively on meaningful and rewarding projects. The group has donated over 1,000 blankets, hats, shawls and scarves to various nonprofits, including: Catholic Health Mercy Hospital, the NYU Child Life Program, Long Island Coalition for the Homeless, EAC Meals on Wheels, NUMC Mothering Clinic, and the Gerald Ryan Outreach Center, among many others.

Blankets of Love currently has 35 members who attend weekly meetings on Tuesdays from 1-2 p.m. at Clinton G. Martin Park. Seniors interested in joining can call (516) 869-6311 for more information.