Carle Place students perform in exciting and festive winter concerts

The Carle Place School District celebrated a successful winter concert season with impressive performances from students across all three schools. Each concert included strong performances from each group, creating an exciting atmosphere filled with joy and holiday spirit.

The first December concert took place on Dec. 10 and featured Carle Place Middle School’s seventh and eighth grade students performing in the band, orchestra and chorus. Rushmore Avenue’s third and fourth graders played in the orchestra and sang in the chorus the following day. On Dec. 13,

Cherry Lane second graders sang and danced to fun holiday tunes such as “Better Bundle Up” and “We Will Jingle” during their concert. The Carle Place High School band, orchestra and chorus groups performed on Dec. 17, and the last holiday concert was Rushmore Avenue’s fifth and sixth grade band, orchestra and chorus groups the next day.

Congratulations to all performers and conductors on a festive and fun holiday concert season filled with beautiful pieces by talented students throughout Carle Place.