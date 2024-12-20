Minority Leader DeRiggi-Whitton Presents $43K Grant to NOSH Delivers in Glen Cove

Nassau County Legislature Minority Leader Delia DeRiggi-Whitton (D – Glen Cove) Wednesday presented a $43,000 grant to NOSH Delivers in Glen Cove. The Legislature voted unanimously Nov. 20 in favor of releasing American Rescue Plan Act funding in support of the not-for-profit organization’s hunger-fighting outreach and programs.

NOSH Delivers was founded in March 2020 to bring food to local families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Three years later, volunteers continue to deliver weekly NOSH Bags, filled with nutritious groceries, to families struggling with food insecurity. After being displaced more than three years ago by a devastating fire, NOSH recently celebrated the grand reopening of its food pantry at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 347 at 15 Hill Street. In the interim, they continued operating in temporary locations to serve more than 600 families spanning from Glen Cove to Bayville.

“I’m very proud that my office was able to secure these resources in support of their essential mission,” Minority Leader DeRiggi-Whitton said. “NOSH Delivers does so much for our community, and they make a tremendous impact in the fight to end food insecurity across the North Shore on a daily basis. I applaud all of the volunteers who work so hard to serve these deserving families and thank you to Christine Rice for leading this wonderful organization!”

“We are so grateful for Delia and all of her constant support and hard work in securing funding for us to be able to continue NOSH’s mission,” said Christine Rice, chairwoman of NOSH Delivers.

PHOTO CREDIT – Photo by Peter M. Budraitis

