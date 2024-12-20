Service Club spreads warmth in Seaford

Seaford Middle School Service Club members from left, Jovie Hartmann, Mila Rogdakis, Ryan Kind and Angela O’Brien helped organize a winter clothing drive for the St. Vincent de Paul Society, which runs through Jan. 10.

There are few limits to what can be donated to Seaford Middle School’s winter clothing drive, a charitable initiative sponsored by the Service Club.

The drive, which runs from Dec. 9 to Jan. 10, will benefit the St. Vincent de Paul Society. At donation boxes in the lobby, students can drop off new and gently used items for people of all ages such as coats, pants, sweaters, socks, pajamas, hats and gloves.

“There’s a lot of donations,” Service Club President Jovie Hartmann said two weeks into the collection drive. “I’m proud of our school. It’s fun to see everyone get involved and show that they care about the community.”

“It feels rewarding to see the Seaford community coming together to support others,” added Treasurer Mila Rogdakis.

Advisers Katheryn Hickey and Taryn Ohlmiller said that the Service Club has been busy during the first few months of the school year. In addition to the ongoing winter clothing drive, students also made holiday cards for a local senior center and participated in a districtwide Hurricane Helene relief fundraiser.