Unqua, Berner students share holiday music together

Dressed in festive attire, students in kindergarten, first and second grade sat attentively as they listened to holiday tunes at Unqua Elementary School in the Massapequa School District on Dec. 19.

The performers were seventh and eighth graders in the Vocal Points choral group at Berner Middle School. In making the rounds to four elementary schools that day, the A cappella group sang a variety of popular holiday tunes such as “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Hanukkah Dance” and “Frosty the Snowman.” During their final song, “Like It’s Christmas,” the audience members were encouraged to clap along.

Vocal Points is directed by music teacher Andrea Gropf. Students learned the music for the traveling holiday show during several before- and after-school rehearsals.

After their performance at Unqua wrapped up, the Vocal Points members joined their younger peers for a holiday singalong. Together the elementary and middle school students harmonized other popular tunes such as “Dreidel, Dreidel, Dreidel,” “Jingle Bells” and “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer,” with the lyrics on an electronic display board in the auditorium.