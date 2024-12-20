Woodbury’s D&B Engineers wins four awards from national judges

Woodbury-based company D&B Engineers and Architects won four awards from the American Council of Engineering Companies of New York for its work restoring infrastructure at Long Island parks and environmental sites.

“As D&B heads into our 60th anniversary year, we are honored to be recognized by ACEC NY for four engineering projects,” said President Steven Fangmann.

The state awarded 110 projects, which were voted on by a panel of national judges. Over 50 architectural firms submit projects that are judged on complexity, innovation and value, D&B said.

Each project is scored silver, gold, platinum or diamond, with diamond being the highest level of achievement. D&B earned an award at every level of achievement.

The company was also nominated for the 2025 Engineering Excellence Awards, which will be announced in April.

In recent decades, D&B has honed its focus to specialize in environmental engineering, specifically in wastewater and water-quality management, said company representative Anthony Lambrioa.

“D&B focuses on engineering solutions that enhance our environment and our communities,” Fangmann said.

Lambrioa said each of the company’s awards are for “projects that benefit the environment.”

All four of the company’s awards are water-related projects, ranging from flood mitigation to water infrastructure.

The Ocean Beach Flood Mitigation and Resiliency project earned the Diamond Award in Waste and Storm Water projects.

The Indian Island County Park Living Shoreline Project earned a Gold Award and the replacement of a Syosset Elevated Tank Project earned a Silver Award in the Water Resources category.

Additionally, the Playland Pool and Bathhouse Rehabilitation Project earned the Platinum Award in the Special Projects category.

Fangmann said the awards will help the company grow in its future endeavors.

“Winning these awards showcases D&B’s ingenuity, along with our innovative engineering solutions which we believe will lead to growth and opportunity for future projects,” Fangmann said.