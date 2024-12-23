Future leaders blossom at Seaford Harbor Elementary School

Seaford Harbor Elementary School Leaders of Tomorrow members Anastasia Stambolis and Sean Kitt made digital presentations about the Seaford Scholar trait of the month to help educate other students. (Photo courtesy of the Seaford School District)

They’re called the Leaders of Tomorrow, but 11 fourth graders at Seaford Harbor Elementary School are showing their leadership skills today. The new club, advised by teacher Marina Massa, is focused on several initiatives, including community service and promoting awareness of the Seaford Scholar traits.

Students from each fourth-grade class were chosen for the club following an application process. The goal is to build a foundation in elementary school that prepares them for leadership opportunities at the secondary level, such as the middle school’s Teen Leaders Care and the high school’s Brackett Leadership Team.

Leaders of Tomorrow members are responsible for teaching others about the Seaford Scholar traits. It began in November, when the trait of the month was communicator. Students made presentations that they shared with fellow fourth-graders. In December, which focused on being mindful, they showed their digital presentations to kindergartners.

In small groups, members of Leaders of Tomorrow visited other classes to present digital slides made in Canva as well as facilitate discussions about the trait and lead hands-on activities.

December featured belly breathing, a gratitude circle and mindful coloring. Anastasia Stambolis said the emphasis is to teach their peers how to incorporate the Seaford Scholar traits into their daily lives.

The young leaders are now planning for their January visits, which will spotlight being reflective. As the club grows, they hope to bring their presentations to first- and second-grade classes, as well.

“It’s nice teaching the kids, seeing the younger students listen to and having them understand what you’re talking about,” Evie Banoff said. Sean Kitt added that being a member of Leaders of Tomorrow is about setting a good example for other students in the building.

“Their role is valuable,”Massa said, “because they’re teaching the traits that we want all of our students to graduate with. The Leaders of Tomorrow are definitely being looked up to.”

The club will also do community service projects, and their first initiative was a hurricane relief drive.

“It was important for us to create a leadership opportunity at the Harbor School for our students,” principal Jennifer Bisulca said. “Leadership is a true hallmark of the Seaford student and we knew that it would draw a great interest.”