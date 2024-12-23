Great Neck South High senior scores 1,000th career point

South High School senior Jesse Roggendorf scored his 1,000th career point as a Rebel on Dec. 10 during the cross-town South High vs. North High basketball game.

Roggendorf is a four-year varsity starter for the South High Rebels and was recently featured on Newsday’s list of the Top 100 Long Island Boys Basketball Players for 2024–2025.

After scoring this milestone point, Roggendorf was congratulated on the court by his teammates and coaches, Rebels cheerleaders, school administrators, family and friends.