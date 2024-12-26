Manorhaven polar express brings holiday cheer

Quantcast
Manorhaven Elementary School kicked off the holiday season with its annual Polar Express event, a festive celebration that brought students and staff together to spread cheer throughout the school.

The event began with a lively parade through the hallways, as students and staff donned holiday-themed attire and jingled their way through the school.

The parade, a highlight of the day, brought smiles to the faces of all while filling the halls with holiday spirit.

The festivities culminated in a school-wide gathering where everyone joined together to sing beloved holiday songs. The sing-along united students, teachers, and staff in a heartwarming display of community and joy.

The annual celebration has become a favorite tradition at Manorhaven Elementary, with students eagerly anticipating the chance to participate each year.

