Manorhaven polar express brings holiday cheer

Manorhaven Elementary School kicked off the holiday season with its annual Polar Express event

Manorhaven Elementary School kicked off the holiday season with its annual Polar Express event, a festive celebration that brought students and staff together to spread cheer throughout the school.

The event began with a lively parade through the hallways, as students and staff donned holiday-themed attire and jingled their way through the school.

The parade, a highlight of the day, brought smiles to the faces of all while filling the halls with holiday spirit.

The festivities culminated in a school-wide gathering where everyone joined together to sing beloved holiday songs. The sing-along united students, teachers, and staff in a heartwarming display of community and joy.

The annual celebration has become a favorite tradition at Manorhaven Elementary, with students eagerly anticipating the chance to participate each year.