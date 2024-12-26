Syosset junior receives YoungArts Award

Gary Han, a junior from Syosset, is one of 800 students in the nation to win the 2025 YoungArts Award

Syosset High School junior Gary Han is one of 800 high school students nationwide to receive the YoungArts Award for 2025. The competition recognized young visual, literary and performing artists.

Han, a violist, is recognized for his accomplishments in classical music.

The YoungArts Award recognizes young artists with strong technique, artistry and performance that exceeds the level of peers at this career stage.

Award winners are selected through a competitive application, which is reviewed by panels of discipline-specific artists.

Han will join a distinguished community of artists who are offered creative and professional development support throughout their careers.