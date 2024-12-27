The Great Neck Library has announced that an independent investigation into allegations that its director and assistant director contributed to a hostile work environment and other wrongdoing found no policies were violated.

“The Board of Trustees extends tremendous thanks to the many employees who participated in the thorough investigation. Their honesty, candor, and cooperation are deeply appreciated,” the Great Neck Library Board of Trustees wrote in a statement released Dec. 19. “The Board of Trustees also commends the Library Director, Denise Corcoran, and Assistant Library Director, Kathryn Baumgartner, for their continued leadership of the Great Neck library with professionalism, honesty, and integrity in the face of negative attention.”

The library’s board of trustees said the independent investigation by the Littler Mendelson law firm based in Melville was conducted to “ensure a continued positive workplace experience” at the library.

A letter from an anonymous employee alleged Corcoran fostered a “toxic and fearful work environment” amid other accusations. The letter, addressed to the Great Neck Library Board of Trustees in May, said the author wanted to be anonymous due to fear of retaliation.

The letter included complaints against Corcoran and the library, including hiring underqualified employees, preferential treatment and larger raises to administrators, secret meetings to keep Corcoran after she resigned last fall, and failure to deliver on a promised diversity audit.

Efforts to solicit comment from Corcoran, who was out of office at the time of the request, were unavailing.

Efforts to solicit comment from Baumgartner were also unavailing.

The Great Neck Library Board of Trustees voted in June to initiate an independent investigation into these claims.

While no policies were found to be violated, the investigation did provide recommendations to “progress its positive culture,” the board of trustees wrote. These recommendations will be implemented in consultation with the library director.