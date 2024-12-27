Woman fatally stabbed in Massapequa on Christmas Eve

A 57-year-old woman was stabbed to death in Massapequa on Christmas Eve, Nassau County police said.

Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive female at a residence on Old Sunrise Highway, where the victim was found to be suffering from multiple stab wounds at 7 p.m. Dec. 24, police said.

The victim, whose identity was not immediately released, was taken to a local hospital, where she died of her injuries, police said.

Authorities did not report any arrests being made in the case. Homicide Squad detectives are continuing the investigation.