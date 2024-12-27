Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Courts & Crime

Woman fatally stabbed in Massapequa on Christmas Eve

By Posted on
NCPD-1 (2)

A 57-year-old woman was stabbed to death in Massapequa on Christmas Eve, Nassau County police said.

Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive female at a residence on Old Sunrise Highway, where the victim was found to be suffering from multiple stab wounds at 7 p.m. Dec. 24, police said.

The victim, whose identity was not immediately released, was taken to a local hospital, where she died of her injuries, police said.

Authorities did not report any arrests being made in the case. Homicide Squad detectives are continuing the investigation.

About the Author

Timothy Bolger

Timothy Bolger is the Editor in Chief of the Long Island Press who’s been working to uncover unreported stories since shortly after it launched in 2003. When he’s not editing, getting hassled by The Man or fielding cold calls to the newsroom, he covers crime, general interest and political news in addition to reporting longer, sometimes investigative features. He won’t be happy until everyone is as pissed off as he is about how screwed up Lawn Guyland is.

More from Courts & Crime

More from our Sister Sites